Mizzou in the NFL; Two Rookie Tigers to Face Each Other in Week 2, How to Watch
Two key players of the Missouri Tigers' 2023 defense will be reuniting Sunday. This time though, they'll be suiting up for opposite sides.
Former Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round, will face off against his former teammate, safety turned linebacker J.C. Carlies, and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts selected Carlies in the fifth round of the draft.
Both Hopper and Carlies have carved out roles for themselves with their respective teams for the 2024 season. Hopper exclusively played special teams in the Packers' week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, playing 14 snaps total.
Carlies, who impressed during training camp, contributed on both special teams and from scrimmage at inside linebacker. He played 11 snaps in the box and four closer to the line of scrimmage.
Carlies and the Colts enter the game as 3.5-point favorites with Packers star quarterback Jordan Love expected to miss the game with a leg injury he suffered in the season opener.
Along with the two defensive rookies, multiple other former Missouri players could see action in the NFL's second week of play.
Ennis Rakestraw, another key piece of the Missouri defense over recent years, saw some involvement with the Detroit Lions Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Though he mostly played on special teams, he saw two snaps at boundary corner and one in the slot.
Running back Cody Schrader was a healthy scratch for the Rams' week 1 matchup, but could be active Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was also a healthy scratch.
The Cardinals, who selected Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson in the first round of the draft, seemingly have their eyes on future Missouri prospects. Arizona has sent scouts to each of Missouri's first two games of the season.
Here's the full schedule of Missouri players on active rosters for week 2 of the NFL season, when and who they'll be playing and where you can watch them.
Kickoff Times, Streaming Info for Mizzou Players in the NFL
All times CT
Sunday, September 15
Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers| Vikings: CB Akayleb Evans| 12 p.m.| CBS*
Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts| Packers: LB Ty'Ron Hopper, Colts: LB J.C. Carlies| 12 p.m. | FOX*
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants| Giants: QB Drew Lock| 12 p.m.| FOX
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars| Jaguars: OL Javon Foster, C Mitch Morse, Browns: DE Isiah McGuire| 12 p.m.| CBS*
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers| Lions: CB Ennis Rakestraw| 12 p.m.| FOX*
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams| Cardinals: OL Trystan Colon, Rams: RB Cody Schrader| 3:05 p.m.| FOX
Cincinatti Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs| Chiefs: LB Nick Bolton| 3:25 p.m.| CBS
Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers| Broncos: CB Kris Abrams-Draine| 3:25 p.m.| CBS*
