Mizzou is Contender for QB Miller Moss in Transfer Portal; The Buzz, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024
After five seasons with the Missouri Tigers, the eligibility of quarterback Brady Cook has finally run out.
Ahead of the 2025 season, Missouri is expected to pursue a new quarterback to take the reins of its starting position in the transfer portal. Drew Pyne and Sam Horn serve as potentially viable options, but to put itself in a better position to contend in the SEC, it could use a more proven option.
Look no further than USC quarterback Miller Moss.
Moss announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday after losing his starting role in the final three weeks of the Trojans' schedule. In nine starts, the junior threw for 2555 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, but only finished with a 4-5 record.
Still, Moss remains a prized target for many programs looking to add to their quarterback arsenal. On Tuesday, ESPN's Max Olson listed Missouri as a potential destination for him next year — alongside Auburn, Boston College, Louisville and Michigan.
There will be plenty of competition trying to bring Moss into a new program, but the Tigers should be towards the top of the potential suitors. Even if it'd only be for a season, the 22-year-old could serve as an excellent stop-gap for the incoming freshman Matt Zollers.
At the helm of the Missouri offense in 2025, Missouri would be in a good position to continue to build on its back-to-back 9+ win campaigns under Moss.
Today's Schedule
Did you notice?
- Following Luther Burden III's official declaration for the 2025 NFL Draft, Eli Drinkwitz took to X to thank one of Missouri's most transformative players:
- For the first time this season, Dennis Gates will appear on Tiger Talk — hosted live from Harpo's at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Missouri volleyball dropped one spot in the AVCA rankings, now listed at No. 25. The Tigers have made the cut for the fourth-straight week.
