Mizzou Central

Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Conference Championship Week

Here's who and where the Tigers are projected to see in its post-season bowl game.

Michael Stamps

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) runs the hall as Missouri Tigers safety Daylan Carnell (13) makes the tackle during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eli Drinkwitz-led, No. 21 Missouri Tigers finished with a 9-3 record after another close win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Missouri sits seventh in the SEC and missed out on the conference championship and presumably the College Football Playoff. Gaining two more wins at the end of the season might have helped its post-season bowl chances as far as a stronger opponent goes.

As of now, the most likely opponent for the Tigers will be from the ACC or Big 10. The most likely location appears to be in Las Vegas or the state of Florida. Drinkwitz and the Tigers should get a challenge in its final game of the 2024 season, regardless of the conference.

Here's where the Tigers, for the last time this year, project to play in its bowl game.

CBS Sports Projection:

Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024

College Football News Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Miami in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025

Action Network Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Syracuse in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025

247Sports Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Louisville in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025

Athlon Sports Projection:

Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024

ESPN Bowl Projection:

Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Iowa in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024

