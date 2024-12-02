Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Conference Championship Week
The Eli Drinkwitz-led, No. 21 Missouri Tigers finished with a 9-3 record after another close win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Missouri sits seventh in the SEC and missed out on the conference championship and presumably the College Football Playoff. Gaining two more wins at the end of the season might have helped its post-season bowl chances as far as a stronger opponent goes.
As of now, the most likely opponent for the Tigers will be from the ACC or Big 10. The most likely location appears to be in Las Vegas or the state of Florida. Drinkwitz and the Tigers should get a challenge in its final game of the 2024 season, regardless of the conference.
Here's where the Tigers, for the last time this year, project to play in its bowl game.
CBS Sports Projection:
Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024
College Football News Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Miami in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
Action Network Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Syracuse in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
247Sports Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Louisville in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
Athlon Sports Projection:
Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024
ESPN Bowl Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs. USC in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2025
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Iowa in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Missouri Flips 2025 4-Star Wide Receiver from Pittsburgh
Mizzou Flips 4-Star 2025 Running Back from Kentucky
Tears to Cigars: One Last Snowy, Dramatic Ride at Faurot Field for Mizzou's Seniors