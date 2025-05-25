Mizzou's Bates Moving Up NBA Draft Boards; The Buzz, Memorial Day Weekend 2025
Missouri men's basketball guard Tamar Bates has been rising up draft boards over the last month, making the most of the pre-draft opportunities.
His standout performances at the NBA G League Elite Camp and NBA Draft Combine placed him at No. 20 on the draft big board from NBADraft.net. He landed just three spots behind Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis.
Bates has gone on pre-draft visits so far with the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings.
In an interview during his workout with Golden State, Bates credited his time with Missouri for his development.
During the 2024-2025 season, Bates was a team captain while averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and one assist per game for the Tigers.
Upcoming Mizzou Schedule
• Annual Southeastern Conference Spring meetings: May 27-29
• NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas: May 28-31
Did you notice?
• Missouri women's basketball extended an offer to 2027 guard Kie'Aundria Acree. The Georgia native is rated by 247Sports' composite rankings as the No. 23 player in her class. She also holds offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M and Clemson, among others school.
• Missouri alumni Sophie Cunningham scored five points in the Indiana Fevers' 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty. She also grabbed three rebounds.
• Missouri men's basketball center Trent Burns turned 20 on Saturday, and guard T.O Barrett turned 19.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season:
95 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“You could see he was a great athlete and he'd develop. He had a great attitude which is why he became great.”- Al Onofrio on Kellen Winslow
