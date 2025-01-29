Mizzou Signee Ranked as Top-10 Receiver; The Buzz, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025
In a recent Rivals ranking update, Missouri football four-star signee Donovan Olugbode was slated as a top-10 receiver in the class of 2025. He is now with the Tigers and will look to make an impact in Columbia this coming season.
Rivals ranked him as the No. 46 player in the country and, shown by the graphic, the ninth-best receiver in the class. Composite rankings list Olugbode as the No. 102 player in the class.
Olugbode joins a very talented receiver room in Columbia for the 2025 season, headlined by transfer Kevin Coleman and returning juniors Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning. Junior Daniel Blood also could see the field but, after that group, there some playing time may become available.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound pass-catcher from Naperville, Ill. spent his most recent high school playing days at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. In five games for IMG, he caught 20 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.
Did you notice?
- Missouri volleyball earned the commitment of Dallas native and highly-sought after setter Taylor Cook. Cook was previously committed to Kansas.
- Saint Louis native and top-150 four-star recruit Sheek Pearson is taking an official visit to Iowa State. He's a Missouri target who plays at John Burroughs School currently.
- According to Jeff Goodman and other officials, there is no current rule set in place in the NCAA for there to be an automatic fifth season of athletics.
