Mizzou Soccer Falls to No. 5 Tennessee: The Buzz

Missouri soccer suffered its first Southeastern Conference loss Thursday night, losing 2-0 to No. 5 Tennessee. The Tigers now sit at 4-4-1 on the season, and 1-1 in conference play.
Tennessee managed 12 shots on goal compared to just five for Missouri. Tennessee's scores came at the 44th and 56th minutes.
The Tigers opened SEC play Friday with a 3-1 win over Texas.
Missouri will next play at noon Sunday against Kentucky at Lexington. The game will be broadcast on the SECNetwork+. The Wildcats currently stand at 7-3 on the season.
- The Southeastern Conference announced it will reveal the three permanent opponents for all 16 teams on Tuesday. Those set of three opponents will be subject to change every four years.
Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 4
- Missouri football added two players to its visitors list for this weekend, including one defensive tackle in the class of 2026, plus someone currently playing at the JUCO level.
- Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis will be at the Tigers' game against South Carolina on Saturday to bang the Big Mo drum pregame.
- Missouri gymnastics alumni Helen Hu returned to campus Thursday night to sign autographs for fans ahead of the Tigers' soccer match.
