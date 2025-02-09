Mizzou Softball Falls to Notre Dame in 1st Loss of Season; The Buzz, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025
Missouri Tigers softball was able to win their first three games of the season, but put their first in the loss column Saturday, dropping a game to Notre Dame.
Missouri lost 3-4 after a two-run walk-off home run from Notre Dame's Jane Kronenberger in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The game was the fourth for Missouri in the Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. In its first three games of the weekend, the No. 15-ranked Tigers grabbed wins over Marshall, No. 20/21 Northwestern and No. 7/8 Duke.
The 10-3 victory over Duke also marked the 350th career win for head coach Larissa Anderson, who has coached the Tigers since the 2019 season.
Missouri will close out its trip in the Leadoff Classic Sunday, taking on Iowa at 9 a.m.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
• No. 15 Men's basketball fell 64-67 to No. 10 Texas A&M: RECAP
• No. 15 Softball: Won 10-3 over No. 7/8 Duke, lost 3-4 to Notre Dame
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
• Softball vs. Iowa in Clearwater, Florida in the Leadoff Classic at 9 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats
• Women's basketball at Texas A&M at College Station, Texas at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Gymnastics vs. No. 29 Illinois in St. Charles, Missouri at 1 p.m. on on the Big 10 Network + - Watch, Live Stats
• Tennis vs, Colorado State at 9:30 a.m. vs. St. Thomas at 1:30 p.m.
Did you notice?
• Former Missouri volleyball player Naomi Franco (2023-2024) signed a professional contract with a team in Hungary. She transferred over to the Tigers to complete her collegiate career after two years with Syracuse.
• The "Rally for Rhyan" foundation, named after the daughter of Mizzou Athletics staff member Brad Loos, announced at halftime of Saturday's men's basketball game that it has raised over $1 million for pediatric cancer research over the last decade. Saturday's game against Texas A&M was the 10th annual Missouri game in support of the foundation.
• Former Missouri running back Cody Schrader was in attendance for Saturday's men's basketball game. He recently completed his first NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams.
