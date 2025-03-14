Mizzou Triple Jumpers Have Potential to Excel at NCAA Indoor Championship; The Buzz, Friday, March 14, 2025
The NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship begins Friday, and Missouri sophomores Jonathan Seremes and Sterling Scott are ready.
Both Seremes and Scott compete in the men's triple jump, and they have found tremendous success within the event.
At the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championship that took place Feb. 27-March 1, Seremes won the triple jump after accomplishing a distance of 16.97 meters. That jump puts him in a great spot, as last year's NCAA winner claimed first place with a shorter distance.
In 2024, Miami's Russel Robinson lunged 16.76 meters for the win. Sereme's distance puts him ahead of Robinson, indicating that he could win the event this time around.
What's even more impressive is Robinson was a senior when he won, and Seremes is only a sophomore. The highest a sophomore finished last season was sixth, which Seremes could very well exceed.
Aside from Seremes, Scott is looking to have a strong performance at the NCAA Indoor Championship.
Scott competed at the meet last year, earning 11th place with a distance of 15.50 meters. More recently, he earned eighth place at the SEC Indoor Championship. That top-10 finish came after Scott jumped 15.71 meters.
Even though that is an improvement from 15.50 meters, it is not Scott's personal best. He reached 16.14 meters at the 2024 SEC Indoor Championship to win bronze.
If Seremes and Scott can jump their bests, they have a good opportunity to excel at the NCAA Indoor Championship. The meet begins Friday and will extend through Saturday.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Track and field NCAA Indoor Championship in Virginia Beach, Va.
- Tennis vs. No. 2 Texas A&M at 1 p.m. in Columbia, Mo.
- Softball vs. Michigan in Mizzou Invitational at 5:30 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Men's basketball vs. No. 4/4 Florida in SEC Tournament at 6 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn. — Watch, Listen, Stats
- Baseball vs. LSU at 6:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge, La. — Watch, Listen, Stats
- Gymnastics vs. No. 16 Arkansas at 7 p.m. in Fayetteville, Ark.
Mizzou Results
- Softball won both games of its doubleheader. The Tigers overcame South Dakota State 9-1 in five innings. Later, they defeated Princeton 7-4.
- Men's basketball overcame Mississippi State 85-73 in the SEC Tournament. Senior Tamar Bates scored 25 points.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. came back to Missouri to pay a visit to cornerbacks coach Al Pogue. Rakestraw played for the Tigers in 2020-2023 and currently plays on the Detroit Lions.
- Softball sophomore Madison Walker hit her tenth home run of the year against South Dakota State. Her homer propelled the Tigers to an early 3-0 lead.
- TNT Sports' Stan Becton made his predictions for who will win each event at the NCAA Indoor Championship. He picked Seremes to win the men's triple jump.
