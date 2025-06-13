Mizzou Tiger Crowned National Champion: The Buzz
Missouri track and field competed in the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.
Just two Tigers participated that day, with junior Valentina Barrios in the women’s javelin final and senior Alicia Burnett in the women’s 100-meter dash semifinals.
Barrios won the javelin with a throw of 203 feet, 5 inches, earning the title of National Champion. The distance marks a program record, and her win marks the Tigers' first-ever championship title in the event.
Despite entering the meet ranked No. 21 in the nation, Burnett claimed 11th place in the 100 with a time of 11.11 seconds. She missed out on qualifying for the final, but the time and finish were achievements for the senior.
Missouri will continue to compete in the Championships on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
Mizzou Results
- Track and field competed in the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Barrios won the women’s javelin final, and Burnett earned 11th in the women’s 100 semifinals.
Did you notice?
- Missouri soccer released the schedule for the upcoming season. The Tigers' first game will be against South Dakota State on Aug. 14, as the Aug. 6 game is an exhibition.
- Missouri softball infielders Abbie Wilhelm and Kadence Shepard entered the transfer portal. They have three years of eligibility remaining.
- The opponents and game dates were revealed for the men's & women's basketball 2025 ACC-SEC Challenge. The men will take on Notre Dame on Dec. 2 in South Bend, Indiana, and the women will face Cal on Dec. 4 in Columbia.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“I've been knocked around, but no one has run me over."- Roger Wehrli
