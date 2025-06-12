Mizzou Misses Out on 4-Star WR to Washington

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Mason James has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 5’11 175 WR from Norman, OK chose the Huskies over Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, & Notre Dame



“Husky fans I’m home! Let’s turn the city up☔️☔️!”https://t.co/aokOT9dT2Q pic.twitter.com/Ie88WwDzm0