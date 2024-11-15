Mizzou Volleyball Aims to Remain Near Top of SEC: The Buzz, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
No. 25 Missouri Volleyball will look to continue its nine-game win streak Friday, hosting No. 21 Florida for what will likely be a cruical match for playoff seeding.
Missouri currently stands at No. 2 in the SEC and Florida No. 3. The Tigers jumped to the top of the SEC rankings on Nov. 1, upsetting then-No. 9 Texas on the road in a 3-2 match.
A win would put Missouri in position to spice up the top of the SEC rankings in the last part of the season. The Tigers next most important matchup with come on Nov. 27 when they host Kentucky, who currently stands at the top of the SEC with a 10-2 conference record. Kentucky defeated Missouri 3-0 on Oct. 6.
"I've seen this team grow and become better and better every week in and week out," second-year head coach Dawn Sullivan said in a press conference Wedneday, "just by all that work they do when no one sees them. It was going to come, their time was going to come. And so really excited for this team to finally have that moment."
With 18 total wins on the season, Missouri volleyball has the chance to secure its greatest win total since finishing with 22 in 2019. In 2023, the program finished 18-13 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the first year under head coach Dawn Sullivan.
Mizzou's Thursday Results
• Men's basketball moved to 3-1 with a 111-39 win over Mississippi Valley State
Mizzou's Friday Schedule
• No. 25 volleyball vs. No. 21 Florida at 7 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats
• Women's Basketball at Western Illinois at 7 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats
• No. 8 Wrestling at No. 7 Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. — Watch
• Cross Country NCAA Midwest Regional Championships at Peoria, Ill., 11 a.m. (W), Noon (M). — Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• The Clearwater Invitational softball tournament announced its schedule for its 2025 slate, with Missouri set to face off against Florida State, Clemson, Ohio State, Liberty and San Diego State.
• Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says he is "very confident" former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson will return to the field to play in his rookie year after suffering a calf injury during training camp.
• Former Missouri, and current Detroit Lion, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. reunited with high school classmate and friend Ron Holland, a forward with the Detroit Pistons.
