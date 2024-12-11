Mizzou Volleyball Brings in Multiple Awards; The Buzz, December 11, 2024
Coach Dawn Sullivan doesn't need any awards to show for the momentum she's building with the Missouri Tigers Volleyball program, but they sure do help put more recognition on the team.
Sullivan was named the American Volleyball Coaches Associated (AVCA) Central Region Coach of the Year Tuesday, fittingly, the same day her team departed to compete in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Multiple Missouri players earned similar recognition, with Mychael Vernon being named the AVCA Central Region Player of the Year. Along with Vernon, Jordan Illiff, Maya Sands and Marina Crownover were all named to the All-Region team.
Missouri Volleyball, seeded No. 7 in the bracket, will take on No. 3 Kentucky Thursday in Pittsburgh. A win would mark the Tigers' first trip into the Elite 8 since 2005, competing in the Pittsburgh Regional Final, held Saturday at 3 p.m. Central Time. Its the first trip to the Sweet 16 for Missouri since 2017.
Wednesday's Schedule
• Swim and Dive at USA Diving Winter Nationals in Bloomington, Ind.
Countdown to the Music City Bowl, Mizzou vs. Iowa:
19 days.
Did you notice?
• Missouri edge coach Brian Early posted a cryptic tweet Tuesday evening, hours after the reports that Missouri defensive end Williams Nwaneri plans to enter the transfer portal.
• Missouri linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman appeared in eight games for the Tigers in 2024, mostly on special teams.
• Mizzou Athletics announced a Corgi race will take place during half time of Missouri basketball's game against Long Island Saturday,
