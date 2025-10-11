Mizzou Volleyball Falls in Close Game to Florida: The Buzz
'Close, but no cigar' was the story for No. 25 Missouri volleyball at Florida on Friday night.
A quick glance at the final score would tell you that the Tigers were simply outmatched, with Florida taking three out of four sets. But a closer look shows a different story, Each of the sets were decided by an average of 2.25.
Missouri volleyball at Florida
Set 1: Missouri 23, Florida 25
Set 2: 25 - 22
Set 3: 23 - 25
Set 4: 26 - 28
Senior outside hitter Caylen Alexander, a transfer from Hawai'i, recorded her fourth double-double on the season, recording 24 kills and 15 digs. Meanwhile, redshirt junior setter Marina Crownover recorded her seventh double-double of the season, recording 14 digs and 40 assists.
Missouri has been off to a rough start to Southeastern Conference play, sitting with a 1-4 conference record. The Tigers' sole SEC win was a sweep over Arkansas.
Missouri will continue on its road trip, next playing at Auburn at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Here's the rest of the morning buzz for Saturday, October 11.
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Soccer lost 2-0 to No. 24 Vanderbilt. The Tigers, now 4-9-1 on the season, haven't won since Sept. 12.
Mizzou Weekend Schedule
• Football vs. No. 8 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen
• Volleyball at Auburn at 2 p.m. Sunday in Auburn, Ala.
SEC News
How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 7
Did you notice?
- Braden Buermann, a quarterback in the class of 2029, announced he'll be in attendance Saturday for Missouri football's game against Alabama.
- Asa Barnes, a three-star running back in the class of 2027 will also be in attendance. The Tennessee native also has offers from Alabama and Florida State.
- Mizzou athletics announced that the military flyover scheduled for the football game against Alabama was cancelled due to the federal government shutdown.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I’ve been fortunate to start quite a few games in the NFL, and these opportunities don’t come around very often, just make the most of them, have fun, cut it loose, just go play ball.”- Blaine Gabbert
Countdown to Mizzou men's and women's basketball season opener:
23 days.
