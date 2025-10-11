Mizzou Central

Mizzou Volleyball Falls in Close Game to Florida: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Mizzou volleyball against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.
Mizzou volleyball against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. / Courtesy of Mizzou Athletics

'Close, but no cigar' was the story for No. 25 Missouri volleyball at Florida on Friday night.

A quick glance at the final score would tell you that the Tigers were simply outmatched, with Florida taking three out of four sets. But a closer look shows a different story, Each of the sets were decided by an average of 2.25.

Missouri volleyball at Florida

Set 1: Missouri 23, Florida 25
Set 2: 25 - 22
Set 3: 23 - 25
Set 4: 26 - 28

Senior outside hitter Caylen Alexander, a transfer from Hawai'i, recorded her fourth double-double on the season, recording 24 kills and 15 digs. Meanwhile, redshirt junior setter Marina Crownover recorded her seventh double-double of the season, recording 14 digs and 40 assists.

Missouri has been off to a rough start to Southeastern Conference play, sitting with a 1-4 conference record. The Tigers' sole SEC win was a sweep over Arkansas.

Missouri will continue on its road trip, next playing at Auburn at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Here's the rest of the morning buzz for Saturday, October 11.

Friday's Mizzou Results

  • Soccer lost 2-0 to No. 24 Vanderbilt. The Tigers, now 4-9-1 on the season, haven't won since Sept. 12.

Mizzou Weekend Schedule

• Football vs. No. 8 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia, Mo. — WatchListen
• Volleyball at Auburn at 2 p.m. Sunday in Auburn, Ala.

SEC News

How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 7

Did you notice?

  • Braden Buermann, a quarterback in the class of 2029, announced he'll be in attendance Saturday for Missouri football's game against Alabama.
  • Asa Barnes, a three-star running back in the class of 2027 will also be in attendance. The Tennessee native also has offers from Alabama and Florida State.
  • Mizzou athletics announced that the military flyover scheduled for the football game against Alabama was cancelled due to the federal government shutdown.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“I’ve been fortunate to start quite a few games in the NFL, and these opportunities don’t come around very often, just make the most of them, have fun, cut it loose, just go play ball.”

Blaine Gabbert

Countdown to Mizzou men's and women's basketball season opener:

23 days.

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

