Mizzou Volleyball Heads to NCAA Tournament, WBB Notches Win: The Buzz for Monday, Dec. 2, 2024
Missouri women's basketball defeated Jacksonville St. 79-45 and expanded its season to 7-3. The Tigers closed the first quarter 23-10 after a five-minute 15-4 run early in the first.
Missouri led 41-22 heading into the half. While Jacksonville St. put up a fight in the fourth quarter, going point for point with Missouri, it was not enough to jump ahead. Sophomore guard Grace Slaughter and senior forward Laniah Randle led the Tigers with 15 points each. Randle had ten rebounds, while Slaughter had four.
Despite the tremendous effort from the paint with 50 points to Jacksonville State's 18, the Tigers had 15 turnovers, many being turnovers.
Next, SMU will travel to Columbia on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on SEC Network on ESPN.
Missouri women's volleyball received an at-large bid for the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. They will head to SMU for the regional round in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament.
No. 7 Missouri will compete against Texas State in the first-round match on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. CST at Moody Coliseum, which will be streamed on ESPN+. The Tigers went 20-8 this season, and this is the second consecutive time they have appeared at the NCAA Tournament under head coach Dawn Sullivan.
If the Tigers win at the Pittsburgh Quarter, they will play against Wichita State or No. 2 SMU in round two.
Today's Schedule
- There is nothing scheduled for today.
Mizzou Results
- Women's Basketball: Missouri 79 (7-3), Jacksonville St. 45 (4-2)
Did you notice?
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Eli Drinkwitz Believes Mizzou's Rivalry with Arkansas is Growing
Where Mizzou Football is Ranked After Week 14
Mizzou Flips 4-Star 2025 Running Back from Kentucky
Tears to Cigars: One Last Snowy, Dramatic Ride at Faurot Field for Mizzou's Seniors
Check out our social media:
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube