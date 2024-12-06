Mizzou Volleyball Sweeps in First Round of NCAA Tournament; The Buzz, December 6, 2024
Missouri Tigers volleyball swept Texas State in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament Thursday in Dallas, marking the second-straight year with a tournament win for the program. The Tigers have won in the first round in each of their last nine Tournament appearances.
Missouri won the first set 25-16, and won the last two 25-22. Mychael Vernon led the team with 20 kills in the win. Vernon also added six digs and three blocks in her NCAA Tournament debut.
With the win, Missouri advances to play No. 10 SMU in the second round Friday night at 7 p.m. SMU swept Wichita State Thursday night to advance.
Thursday's Results
• Women's Basketball won 68-61 over SMU in the SEC-ACC Challenge. Grace Slaughter scored 17 while Abbey Schereacke added 16.
• Volleyball 3-0 win over Texas State
Friday's Schedule
• Volleyball at No. 10 SMU in the round 2 of the NCAA Tournament at 7 p.m. - ESPN2
Did you notice?
•.Members of Mizzou Athletics, including head football head coach Eli Drinkwitz, mourned the life of Bob Holt, a longtime Arkansas athletics beat reporter.
• On the SEC This Morning show, Drinkwitz recalled a story of a unique NIL negotiation with star wide receiver Luther Burden III.
Check Out Our Social Media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Report: Mizzou WR to Enter Transfer Portal
Brady Cook Earns Two SEC Awards
Eli Drinkwitz's Thoughts on Mizzou's Next Era of Offensive Stars