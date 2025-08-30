Mizzou Volleyball Wins Over James Madison in Season Opener: The Buzz
In their season opener Friday night, Missouri Tigers volleyball swept James Madison in Fort Myers, Florida. It was a milestone win for head coach Dawn Sullivan, putting her career win total at 150.
Missouri won the first set 25-19, set off by three-straight kills from Hawai'i transfer Caylen Alexander early in the set.
The second set was the Tigers' most dominant, winning 25-15. Missouri found its longest scoring streak of the game in this set, winning seven-straight points.
Finally, Missouri won the third set at a score of 25-20. The score was tied four times over the course of the set and included two lead changes before the Tigers came out on top.
The Tigers will play again tomorrow in Fort Myers, taking on Florida Gulf Coast (0-0), who is hosting the weekend of games. The game will begin at noon and be broadcast on ESPN+.
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Volleyball won 3-0 over James Madison.
- Missouri's men's and women's cross country teams both finished first in the Mizzou Opener
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
- Volleyball at Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida at noon - Live Stats
SEC News
How to Watch Every SEC Football Game During 2025 Week 1
Alabama Guard Cleared to Play in Season Opener
Vanderbilt Basketball Closing in on Elite 2026 Talent
Did you notice?
- Cameron Barnes, a four-star power forward, shared pictures of his recent visit to Missouri. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
- Missouri softball announced its schedule for fall exhibition games, beginning by hosting Missouri State on Sept. 26.
- Missouri wrestling earned a commitment in the class of 2026 from Curtis Borge, who was previously committed to Army.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I was an 18-year-old kid weighing 155 pounds and the backup quarterback at the University of Missouri. Our first game was against the University of Southern California. The second quarter of that game, our starter got hurt, so lo and behold, there I am. I didn’t know what to expect. The first play we called an option. I held onto the ball and made some positive yards, but in the process, I got hit from behind and fumbled. That’s how my college career started.”- Phil Bradley
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube