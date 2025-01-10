Mizzou Women's Basketball Continues to Struggle Against the SEC; The Buzz, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
Missouri women's basketball fell on the road to Georgia 74-72. With the loss, Missouri's losing streak extends to three games. More importantly, the Tigers remain winless against Southeastern Conference opponents this season.
After struggling against both South Carolina and Alabama, the Tigers looked for some improvement in Athens, Ga. Though Missouri lost, the team did perform better.
In the Tigers' last game against Alabama, they made 34 percent of their field goal attempts. That percentage jumped to 47 against the Georgia Bulldogs. Furthermore, Missouri made 25 percent of its three-pointers against Alabama, but 50 percent against Georgia.
These enhanced statistics allowed Missouri to be competitive with Georgia, as the Tigers were leading much of the game.
Missouri had a strong second quarter, going on a 14-point run to secure a ten-point lead. By the end of the third quarter, the Tigers were still in control with an 11-point lead. Much to the dismay of Tiger fans, the fourth quarter did not go Missouri's way.
Slowly, the Bulldogs chipped away at Missouri's lead until it was 66-64. The two teams then exchanged buckets until a Georgia personal foul sent Missouri's Grace Slaughter to the free-throw line. She drilled both shots, giving Missouri a four-point lead with 17 seconds left.
Georgia's De'mauri Flournoy hit a three-point jumper with nine seconds on the clock, bringing the Bulldogs within one point of Missouri. What followed was disastrous for the Tigers, as they turned the ball over and Georgia made another three-pointer to win as time expired.
The Tigers will continue their quest for an SEC win when they take on Florida back at home. Tipoff will be this Sunday at 2 p.m.
Friday’s Schedule
- Missouri tennis vs. Florida International University through Sunday in Miami, Fla.
Mizzou Results
- Missouri women's basketball narrowly lost to Georgia 74-72. The Tigers were up by 14 points early in the fourth quarter but could not hold on.
Did you notice?
- Missouri baseball announced an event for Jan. 18. Athletes from the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as from the Tigers' baseball and softball teams, will hold a meet-and-greet for fans.
- DJ Wesolak committed to Missouri State for football. The linebacker spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as a Missouri Tiger.
- Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz recently visited Blue Springs HIgh School in Blue Springs, Mo., talking to three-star defensive lineman Ronelle Johnson.
More from Mizzou On SI:
Mizzou Kicker Blake Craig Earns National Recognition for Bowl Performance
3 Returning Players Who Benefit from Mizzou's Transfer Portal Moves
3 Takeaways from Mizzou's Victory Over LSU
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube