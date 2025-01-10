Mizzou Kicker Blake Craig Earns National Recognition for Bowl Performance
Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig was named to the Associated Press' All-Bowl team for non-CFP games.
Craig was a key prat in Missouri's three-point victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. He made all three of his extra-point attempts, and both of his field-goal attempts, making from 51 and 56 yards out.
Craig is the only Missouri player to make the All-Bowl team, and one of only five players from the Southeastern Conference to do so.
His kick from 51 yards with 10:10 remaining tied the game at 24, and broke the record for the longest sucessful kick in Music City Bowl record. His kick from 56 yards out less than six minutes later broke the record again, and ended up being the game-winning kick for Missouri.
For the redshirt freshman, there's no special method or headspace to prepare to make big kicks.
"I'll be honest, I black out when I go out for kicks," Craig said to the media after the win.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz quipped back to Craig, saying "that explains a lot."
Craig wasn't perfect in his first season as Missouri's starter, but showed up in multiple big moments for a team that loved to live on the edge, earning six of its wins by just one possession.
Against Boston College in Week 3, Craig made two kicks from 38, and also ones from 56 and 31 in the 27-21 win. His make from 56 came right before halftime, giving Missouri its first lead of the game at 17-14.
The next week against Vanderbilt, Craig did miss three of his six attempts, but was successful on a 37-yard attempt in double overtime that ended up being the game-winner for Missouri.
Craig and the rest of the Missouri team will look to use the performance in the Music City Bowl as a launchpad into 2025, entering the 2024 season with a 10-3 record.
