Mizzou Women's Basketball Earns First Road Win: The Buzz, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024
Missouri Tigers women's basketball earned its first win away from home for the 2024-'25 season, securing a 75-55 win over Western Illinois. The win pushes Missouri to 3-2 on the season.
Sophomore guard Abbey Schreacke scored a career-high of 26 points in the win, including eight three-point shots. She also brought down three rebounds for the Tigers.
Missouri trailed 15-18 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Western Illinois 18-10 in the second quarter.
Missouri will next look to take down Saint Louis University (SLU) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
Mizzou's Friday Results
• Volleyball lost 3-2 to Florida
• No. 8 Wrestling lost 23-10 to No. 7 Virginia Tech
• Cross Country NCAA Midwest Regional Championships - Mens: No. 9, Women's: No. 11
Mizzou's Saturday Schedule
• Football at South Carolina at 3:15 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Live Stats
READ: Three Things to Know About South Carolina Football
Did you notice?
• Former Missouri guard John Tonje led Wisconsin with 41 points in the Badgesrs' upset win over No. 9 Arizona.
• Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith released his first book, "Tiger Style: Eight Steps to Create a Winning Culture," detailing his philosophy he's developed over 27 years as Missouri's head coach.
• Missouri women's basketball announced the signing of 2025 point guard Nikki Kerstein.
