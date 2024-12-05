Mizzou Women's Basketball Set to Face SMU in SEC/ACC Challenge; The Buzz, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024
After the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team beat Cal in the SEC/ACC Challenge, its now up to the women's team to finish the sweep for the Tigers
The Tigers have a two-game win streak under their belt heading into this matchup. They dominated Jacksonville State on Dec. 1, putting up a 34-point win over the Gamecocks. Guards Grace Slaughter and Laniah Randle were the clear standouts in that game, earning 15 points each and Randle putting up 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the year.
This matchup is just the third between Missouri and SMU, the first since 2002. Missouri has lost the last two games against them, both by just two points. The Tigers will take the court at 8 p.m. CDT on Thursday. This will be their first nationally televised game of the season and will be on the SEC Network.
Today's Schedule
S&D vs Toyota U.S. Open Greensboro, N.C.
Did you notice?
- Missouri guard Tamar Bates made SportCenter's Top 10 plays of the day for Dec. 3 with a dunk against Cal.
- NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield lost a bet to with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' reporter. This bet was regarding the winner of the Mizzou vs Oklahoma game from Nov. 9. The Tigers took a 30-23 win over the Sooners, which is Mayfield's alma mater. Mayfield wore a "Mizzou Grandma" sweatshirt as payment for this lost bet.
