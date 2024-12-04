Missouri Adds Commitment from 4-Star Edge Rusher Javion Hilson
4-Star Edge rusher and No. 10 player in the state of Florida Javion Hilson officially announced his commitment to Missouri this week. He was originally committed to Florida State, but shared his decommitment on social media in September.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 was the first to break the news on social media.
Hailing from Cocoa, Florida, Hilson is rated by 247Sports as a composite 4-Star prospect and is the No. 6 edge rusher in the nation. He stands at 6-foot-3, 235 lbs., and uses his size to his advantage, shedding blockers and getting home on pass rush attempts.
Hilson is a high motor player with great burst off the line, and excellent hand placement at the point of attack. He frequently utilizes both finesse and power moves in his pass rush to get by blockers, and chase down quarterbacks and ball carriers.
He is the 18th commitment for 2025 for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers and the eighth 4-Star prospect of the class. Hilson recently took a visit to Columbia for the Tigers snow showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks, which Missouri won 28-21.
As of now, Missouri holds the 20th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but is still in play for some of the top talents in the class.
Stay locked in to Missouri on SI for all things Tigers, and check out the recruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class.