Mizzou Women's Basketball Star on Tear; The Buzz, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025
Though Missouri women's basketball is just 2-9 in the SEC, not everything has completely been underwhelming for the program.
Since the start of the season, sophomore guard Grace Slaughter has been a revelation. She impressed in her freshman campaign, but her averages of 15.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on around 50% shooting from the field and 46% from behind the arc have been a big boost for the Tiger offense.
In just the last five games, Slaughter is averaging a whopping 22 points a game. In Sunday's 69-59 win over the Texas A&M Aggies, she went off for 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field — making her the highest scorer of the day on either side.
Slaughter ranks as the 17th-highest scorer in the SEC, which is the highest of any Missouri player. The next-best is junior guard Ashton Judd, who is averaging 11.8 points per game. Slaughter has taken the reins as the team's leader, and Sunday was a time where her recent hot streak paid off with a win.
Though the Tigers will endure another year at the bottom of the conference, Slaughter at least provides some hope that things can get better from the program. Right now she's one having one of the best stretches of play in the country, and that doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
Today's Schedule
Mizzou softball at UCF at 5 p.m. CT in Orlando, Fla. — Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Mizzou gymnastics continues to receive strong placements in the Road to Nationals weekly rankings:
- Mizzou baseball hosted a Fan Fest on Monday, filled with plenty of autograph signings:
Now's the chance to win a bobblehead of Mizzou wrestling's Keegan O'Toole:
