Mizzou Women's Basketball Picks up Third SEC Win; The Buzz, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025
Missouri women's basketball took on Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas on the road in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
In a nail-biter of a game, Missouri won 75-73 to grab its third conference win of the season.
The game was competitive throughout, and it came down to the very end.
With 14 seconds remaining, Missouri junior Ashton Judd committed a foul to send Arkansas to the free throw line. Arkansas freshman Phoenix Stotijn drilled the ensuing shot, propelling Arkansas to a 73-72 lead.
Judd was fouled right back with 7 seconds left, and her free throw tied the game at 73 points. With 2 seconds left, senior Laniah Randle hit a driving layup to clinch Missouri's win.
The final period of play was similar to the third, where both teams were fighting and keeping it close. The Tigers tied the game up on two occasions and took the lead three times. The third time occurred with 1:07 left in the frame.
Arkansas responded to Missouri's late rally in the third period by taking a slim 49-48 lead with 35 seconds left to close the third quarter.
Trailing by just one point was a positive sign for the Tigers, as they faced bigger deficits earlier in the game.
Missouri entered the halftime break trailing 35-31. Junior Tilda Sjokvist hit a jumper as time expired to put the Tigers within 4 points.
Sjokvist scored 4 points in the first half, behind Judd's 5 and sophomore Grace Salughter's 7.
Randle came alive late in the game, as she led the Tigers in points by the end with 20. Sjokvist and Slaughter followed with 13 points each.
The Tigers will face Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, Missouri. That will be the final game before the SEC Tournament.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Track and field SEC Indoor Championship in College Station, Texas — Watch, Stats
- Women's tennis vs. No. 17 Alabama at 11 a.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Stats
- Softball vs. No. 15/16 Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. in Wichita, Kan. — Stats
- Gymnastics vs. No. 6 Florida at 4:45 p.m. in Gainesville, Fla. — Watch, Stats
- Baseball vs. Evansville at 5 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Listen
- Softball vs. Wichita State at 5:30 p.m. in Wichita, Kan. — Stats
Mizzou Results
- Track and field is competing in the SEC Indoor Championship. Freshman Emmanuele Bellanova won the men's heptathlon long jump with 7.33 meters.
- Missouri women's basketball overcame Arkansas 75-73. Randle scored 20 points in the victory.
Did you notice?
- Bellanova earned three personal records in the first day of the track and field SEC Indoor Championship. He earned a PR time of 7.15 seconds in the 60-meter dash, a PR distance of 7.33 meters in the long jump and a PR throw of 14.37 meters in the shot put.
- All four of the Tigers at the NFL Combine are returning to Columbia in March for Mizzou's annual Pro Day. Those players are quarterback Brady Cook, offensive lineman Armand Membou, and wide receivers Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. Pro Day is scheduled for Friday, March 21.
- The final NCAA Coaches' Poll Ranking was released for men's wrestling. Keegan O'Toole, Colton Hawks, Cam Steed and Josh Edmond each landed in the top 15 of their weight groups.
More from Mizzou On SI:
How to Watch: No. 14 Mizzou Travels to Face Vanderbilt Commodores
Mizzou 'Trending in Direction' of Deciding Freshman Center's Status
What do Mizzou Players Need to Prove at the NFL Combine? - Podcast
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube