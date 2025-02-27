Mizzou 'Trending in Direction' of Deciding Freshman Center's Status
For the first time this season, freshman Trent Burns was listed as a game time decision ahead of the No. 14-ranked Missouri Tigers' 101-71 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night.
Beforehand Burns was always designated as out, but after being consistently more available in pregame warm-ups as well as practice, the possibility of him forgoing his redshirt has become more likely. Though he didn't suit up against South Carolina, that hasn't eliminated the chance of it happening.
Even though it seemed that the center would receive that redshirt with such a prolonged absence from the rotation, that's never been brought up between he and coach Dennis Gates.
"I've always been in communication with Trent Burns, and I've never used the word redshirt with him," Gates said. "I don't want to stifle a young man's growth in the moment where he sees himself potentially fitting in, while we are taking our doctors and trainers' orders on his situation."
The most important thing throughout this process for Gates has been keeping the health of Burns as the priority. There's been no need to rush him back in his freshman campaign, and doing that could've easily stunted his potential development.
Now that there's a clear path for Burns to make an impact for Missouri as soon as Saturday's matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores, the discussion around his debut as been more amplified. Still, a concrete decision hasn't yet been made.
"We don't have an answer, but again, we're preparing and trending in that direction," Gates said on if Burns will be active this season. "It was great to see his name change on that injury report. Those are signals and signs that a young man is moving forward in his progress."
Standing at 7-foot-5, Burns is a unique talent at the center position. The defensive potential is obvious with shot blocking and ability to utilize his height, but his offensive capabilities are just as intriguing. As shown at the high school level and in shootarounds with the Tigers, he has the capability to knock down 3-pointers.
Comparing his skillset to the two other centers on the Missouri roster — senior Josh Gray and freshman Peyton Marshall — Burns is completely unique. Even if he hasn't played a single minute of collegiate basketball, that alone could make him worth playing.
"Trent Burns is a heck of a basketball player ... makes our team better," Gates said. "He gives us a vertical threat at the rim, a completely different basketball player than Peyton Marshall, than Josh Gray at that position."
Whether or not the Tigers will see Burns on the floor is going to be a process of decisions, but only three games remain for Gates and his coaching staff to make that decision. But ultimately, it's going to come down to what's best for the freshman.
"The timeline of it all is what benefits this young man, and that's what I'm going to keep at the forefront of that decision," Gates said. "I'm just going to continue to monitor it and see what's best from a mental, emotional as well as physical (standpoint), and also communicate with his parents."