Mizzou Wrestling Falls to Northern Iowa; The Buzz, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024
The Missouri Tigers wrestling squad just racked up its third-straight loss, this time to the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Tigers dropped to 1-4 on the season, now with its only victory against Northern Colorado.
Gage Walker and Logan Gioffre ended as the major winners for the Tigers, both winning their matches and keeping the Tigers close. Walker won at 125 pounds and Gioffre at 149. Star Keegan O'Toole also picked up a decisive victory towards the end of the match, but it wasn't enough to stop the Panthers.
After its third consecutive defeat, the Tigers travel to Edwardsville, Ill for the Cougar Clash hosted by SIU Edwardsville.
Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball defeated Wichita State 85-57 at the Emerald Coast Classic
Today's Schedule
- Men's basketball at home vs. Lindenwood at 5:30 p.m. CT, Watch, Listen, Stats
- Volleyball at home vs. No. 12 Kentucky at 7:00 p.m. CT, Watch, Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri made its first offer in the transfer portal to Kennesaw State punter Jacob Ulrich. An exodus of Kennesaw State players has hit the portal after its coach was fired.
- Missouri Tigers athletic director Laird Veatch speaks on the changing landscape of college athletics and the opportunity the University of Missouri, and its fans, have an opportunity to grow its brand.
- Missouri football releases its consistently entertaining mini-movie after the Tigers' 39-20 victory over Mississippi State last week.
