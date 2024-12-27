Status of Mizzou Alumnus Ty'Ron Hopper is Uncertain Ahead of Packers Game; The Buzz, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024
The Green Bay Packers play this Sunday, but it may be without Missouri alumnus Ty’Ron Hopper.
Hopper, who was drafted in the third round of last year’s NFL draft, is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings. As both teams are in the NFC North, the Packers will want as many players healthy as possible to win the rivalry.
Hopper was injured earlier this week when the Packers played the Saints on Monday night. He left the game immediately, as he suffered an ankle injury during the opening kickoff.
The linebacker's exit from the game caused concern for the Packers, as fellow linebacker Quay Walker was also sidelined due to an ankle injury. Luckily, Hopper re-entered the game and saw it through.
His action against the Saints consisted of just one total tackle, but his presence was still a positive factor for Green Bay. The rookie has played in all 15 games this season, racking up eight total tackles.
Injuries are nothing new for Hopper, as he experienced them throughout his college career. Last year at Missouri, Hopper was having a strong season before he hurt his shoulder after ten games.
In 2023, he led the Missouri Tigers in tackles with 55 through his healthy stretch. He also logged six tackles for loss, as well as three sacks and three pass break ups.
Whether or not Hopper will suit up on Sunday is yet to be known. He did not practice on Wednesday, but yesterday he improved and saw limited practice.
Green Bay will square off with its divisional foe this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in a game that could potentially have playoff implications. Hopper’s status will be known as kickoff draws closer.
Friday’s Schedule
There is nothing scheduled for today.
Countdown to the Music City Bowl, Mizzou vs. Iowa:
3 days.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football shared via Instagram some bowl game "swag" as the Tigers' matchup with Iowa inches closer.
- Former Missouri basketball player Dru Smith injured his Achilles on Monday. The Miami Heat guard will miss the rest of the season.
- A mock NFL draft published yesterday showed Missouri football's Luther Burden III going late in the first round. Burden is predicted to go to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
