3 Mizzou Players Who Will Have More Opportunities in the Music City Bowl
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down three players who are expected to see more chances for the Tigers against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.
Aside from the pomp and circumstances to celebrate the end of a season, bowl games provide coaching staffs with perfect opportunity to see younger, unproven talent against Power Four competition.
The Missouri Tigers will be no exception when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.
Though only two of Missouri's starters from the regular season [Luther Burden III and Armand Membou] will be missing, there will be plenty of opportunities for players to slide into bigger roles.
Inside linebacker Chuck Hicks, who played on 37% of Missouri's snaps this season, opted out for the game. Starting tight end Brett Norfleet underwent surgery shortly after the end of the regular season and will also be out.
Missouri will also continue to be without starting center Connor Tollison, wide receiver Mookie Cooper, and important role players in linebacker Khalil Jacobs and defensive end Joe Moore III, all due to season-ending injuries.
Finally, 10 players for Missouri have left through the transfer portal, including four true freshman. This has opened up the door for multiple Tigers to earn themselves chances at bigger roles heading into the offseason.
The full list of opt outs, injuries and transfer departures can be found - HERE.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
2025 Missouri Tigers Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
Mizzou Reveals Depth Chart for Music City Bowl