Mizzou Women's Basketball Falls to Texas on the Road; The Buzz, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025
Missouri women’s basketball fell to the No. 5 Texas Longhorns 70-61.
The Tigers have been struggling in Southeastern Conference play, dropping their first six SEC games. Missouri snapped the losing skid in dramatic fashion against Mississippi State on Monday.
Sophomore Grace Slaughter’s game-winning jumper with time expiring allowed Missouri to secure its first conference victory. The Tigers looked to bring that energy into their contest with Texas, but they fell short.
Missouri had a strong first quarter, leading 20-13. Slaughter was the top scorer for the Tigers in that opening quarter with nine points.
The Tigers started to slip after that. After Missouri led 32-21 in the second quarter, the Longhorns went on a 10-0 scoring run to cut Missouri's lead to one point. Nevertheless, the Tigers held a small lead at halftime.
Texas tied it up and started to pull away in the third quarter. With one period of play left, Missouri trailed by seven points. The Tigers were not able to regain the lead.
Missouri senior Laniah Randle scored a game-high 22 points. She also had four rebounds, while sophomore Abbey Schreacke led the Tigers in assists with three.
With the loss, Missouri falls to 1-7 in conference play. The Tigers will look to advance to 2-7 when they take on Tennessee at 2 p.m. on Sunday at home.
Friday’s Schedule
- Missouri swim and dive vs. Air Force at 11:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs, Colo. — Watch men's, Watch women's
- Missouri track and field Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational all day in Columbia, Mo. — Stats
Mizzou Results
- Missouri women's basketball fell to Texas 70-61 on the road. Senior Laniah Randle led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points and in rebounding with four rebounds.
- Missouri swim and dive took on Air Force in day one of the Air Force Diving Invitational. Missouri junior
Collier Dyer (368.90) won the men's 3-meter dive. The Tigers also won the women's 1-meter dive with junior
Gabriela San Juan Carmona (299.60).
Did you notice?
- Missouri football players Brady Cook, Theo Wease Jr. and Johnny Walker Jr. participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Walker strip-sacked Cook at the end of the half.
- Missouri men's basketball announced that its final home game of the season against Kentucky will be a sellout game. This marks the sixth sellout this season.
- Missouri baseball unveiled new hats for the 2025 season. The number "33" that adorns the hat is meant to honor Gene McArtor, a hall-of-fame baseball coach for the Tigers who passed away in July.
- Missouri track and field will honor former coach Rick McGuire at its upcoming meet. McGuire was the face of Missouri track for roughly three decades and in that time, he founded MU's Positive Coaching School. He also led many athletes to become All-Americans, NCAA Champions and Olympians.
