Two Mizzou Prospects in Top-15 of NFL Mock Draft; The Buzz, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025
At this point in the pre-NFL draft media cycle, it seems as if Missouri receiver Luther Burden III and right tackle Armand Membou are destined to land in the first round. In a recent mock draft from Warren Sharp, both found themselves in the top 15 picks.
All things considered, that's quite the jump for the two Tiger prospects. This is the highest the both have been in comparison to each other compared to other recent predictions, but both placements (kind of) make sense.
Any team that needs help on the offensive line could justify taking Membou. He played most, if not all, of his college snaps at the tackle position and has the experience and athleticism to play there. His athletic profile might cater more to him moving inside and playing guard, however. The New Orleans Saints need help on its offensive line, justifying taking him at No. 10 overall.
Burden's selection doesn't make quite as much sense, but you can never have enough talented receivers for a young quarterback. Burden was mocked to join the Atlanta Falcons, a squad that slotted in rookie quarterback Michael Penix into the starting lineup after struggles with the highly-paid Kirk Cousins.
The Missouri receiving standout seems destined to make an immediate impact wherever he lands, even if he isn't the primary option. That would be the case in Atlanta, sitting behind Drake London and potentially Darnell Mooney to start his career in this scenario.
A positive of the two prospects is their ability to be impactful right away while having room for growth. Membou might not be ready to start on day one, but he certainly has the tools, speed and power to become startable. Burden definitely can play right away and make his presence felt in smaller ways.
- Softball: Missouri 5, UCF 6, Box Score
Did you notice?
- According to Rivals, Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz is one of the ten highest-paid coaches in the country.
- Here's a glimpse into where Missouri softball ranks after week one of play:
- Former Missouri Tiger John Tonje, despite only seeing the court eight times for the Tigers, has found a new home and success at the University of Wisconsin.
