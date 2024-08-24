Two-Time Olympic Swimmer to Join Missouri Swim and Dive Staff; The Buzz, Aug 24. 2024
Alongside the many of the other Missouri athletics making improvements in order to be more competitive in their respective sports, swim and dive team is jumping in and building their staff.
Two-time Olympic Qualifier Brandon Loschiavo was announced as the new diving coach for Missouri. He comes with three years of experience in coaching, most recently as a volunteer assistant coach for Purdue.
"Brandon brings an incredible array of experience to the diving-well," Mizzou Head Diving Coach Kyle Bogner stated. "Not only is his athletic experience relevant, but Brandon has been a student of the sport for many years. From strength and conditioning, to nutrition and mental performance, he has a holistic approach and is able to look at every aspect of what it takes to be a champion and apply it to a training environment. We are thrilled to have Brandon here at the Zou!"
Loschiavo had competed at the last two Olympic Games, finishing 17th in Paris this summer and 11th in the 2020 Tokyo Games for the 10-meter platform dive event.
