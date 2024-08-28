Tyler Badie Amongst Multiple Former Mizzou NFL Players Cut; The Buzz, Aug. 28, 2024
Today marked majority of NFL teams announcing their final 53-man rosters. With that came plenty of cut players across the league, including some former Missouri Tigers.
One of the most notable ones was running back Tyler Badie. Badie ran for 46 yards, 13 carries and a touchdown in one appearance. He ran for 2,740 career yards during his time with Missouri, as well as 23 touchdowns.
Former fan favorite Cody Schrader was also a victim of cuts, this one at the hand of the San Francisco 49ers. In the preseason, he had 18 carries for 48 yards. He exploded onto the scene last year for the Tigers, racking up 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns.
They weren't the only two Tigers to get cut yesterday. Last years backup running back, Nathaniel Peat, was cut by the Dallas Cowboys. Last year's starting left guard, Xavier Delgado, was also cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Did you notice?
- Missouri Swim and Dive released their schedule for the upcoming season. It features home duels with Purdue, Texas A&M and Louisville.
- Missouri football released their official uniforms for their first week matchup against Murray State in style, with a well-done creative video.
