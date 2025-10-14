Viskari Leads MIzzou Golf Through First Day in Ohio: The Buzz
Missouri men's golf was in first-place after the first day of the Moraine Intercollegiate invitational in Kenning, Ohio. A career-best performance from junior Veikka Viskari had the Tigers out in front, and three Mizzou golfers were on the individual leaderboard in the top 10.
Viskari was the top-overall performer after the first day. He shot 8-under par through the opening day. In round one, he hit nine under for the fourth-best single round in school history. Viskari followed up the hot start by shooting one over in round two, holding onto a narrow lead.
He was followed closely behind by junior Bradley Mulder in second place. Mulder was shooting seven under to this point in the competition.
Sophomore Trent Mierl is was in 10th place, senior Virgilio Paz in 37th, and freshman Reese Roberts in 61st to round out the scoring for Missouri as the Tigers maintained a four-stroke lead over Xavier going into Day 2. Through the first round, Missouri shot 15-under, but cooled off on the back nine, still managing a strong 6-under.
As a team, the Tigers boasted a 21- under score. They return to the course on Tuesday morning with the early edge to take home first place at Moraine Country Club. Missouri will look to fend off a trailing Xavier team, which sits in second place, four strokes behind Missouri.
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
Mizzou Golf in Day 2 of the Moraine Intercollegiate in Kenning, Ohio — Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri basketball commits, five-star JJ Crowe and Toni Bryant, along with four-star Aidan Chronister, will each be competing at Mizzou Arena for the 2025 edition of the Norm Stewart Classic. The event takes place on December 6.
- Four-star MIssouri forward Tristan Reed has narrowed his collegiate decision down to five schools, including his home-state Missouri Tigers.
- Running back Damari Alston has left the Auburn Tigers' football team. Alston, a former captain, was set to face off against Missouri this Saturday in Auburn, Ala. Head Coach Hugh Freeze cited failure to meet team expectations as reason for the departure.
- Missouri is set for a busy week in Columbia with Volleyball and Soccer seasons ramping up. Fall softball is underway and Cross Country Pre Nationals makes for a full slate.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"Depth is only as good as the chemistry with in it.”- Quin Snyder
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube