Viskari Leads MIzzou Golf Through First Day in Ohio: The Buzz

Veikka Viskari takes a four-stroke lead into the second round after a career-best 62 (-9) in the opening 18 holes



As a team, the Tigers own a five-stroke lead over Xavier as we start the second round



🔢 https://t.co/eNwNVDuEy2#MIZ 🐯⛳️ pic.twitter.com/Uyuh8a6kZw