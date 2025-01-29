Which Mizzou Alum had the Best NFL Rookie Season in 2024-'25? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou football reporter discusses two former Missouri players who had standout rookie years in the 2024-'25 NFL season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The 2024 NFL draft was a marker for the growth the Missouri Tigers had made as a program. Six players were selected, marking the first time six players were selected in the NFL draft since 2009. Additionally, three were selected in the top 100 selections for just the fifth time since 1970.
With just the Super Bowl remaining on the NFL schedule, the six draft picks and two undrafted free agent signees have put together a full season to be evaluated.
Some were able to carve out roles for themselves early on, others dealt with injuries and a few had to be patient for opportunities.
In the video above, Van Zummeren debates which of the group had the best NFL debut.
Season Snap Counts for Mizzou's NFL Rookies:
Data via Pro Football Focus.
DE, Darius Robinson, Arizona Cardinals: 184
DB, Ennis Rakestraw, Detroit Lions: 141
LB, Ty'Ron Hopper, Green Bay Packers: 245
DB, Kris Abrams-Draine, Denver Broncos: 167
OL, Javon Foster, Jacksonville Jaguars - 12
DB/LB, Jaylon Carlies, Indianapolis Colts - 353
RB, Cody Schrader, Los Angeles Rams - 23
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou's Armand Membou's Draft Stock is Quickly Rising
Where Analysts Project Mizzou's Luther Burden III to be Selected in NFL Draft
Brady Cook Shares Final Message for Mizzou Fans