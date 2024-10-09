Women's Golf Finishes Second in Maryilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational; The Buzz, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024
Missouri women's golf, this week led by junior Melanie Walker, finished second overall as a team in their most recent tournament at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational. They finished with a group score of 7-over-par, with the Kansas Jayhawks way ahead in first with a six-under-par final score.
Walker was the highest finishing Tiger with a score of three-under-par, tied with three other competitors and sitting two shots back of first place finisher, Kent State Eagle Veronika Kendronova.
The Tigers had two other finishers in the top ten, with Jade Zamora finishing in a tie for seventh place with a one-under score and Addie Dobson two shots back in the solo tenth-place spot. Ffion Tynan, who'd been leading the team recently, finished in a tie for the No. 11 spot with a two-over par score. This was a fall of from her recent production.
Next up is the White Sands Bahamas Invite from October 18 to October 20.
Today's Schedule
- Tennis at the ITA Regional Championship in Memphis, Tenn.
- Volleyball vs Southeast Missouri State at 7 p.m. in Columbia, Mo, Live Video, Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- 3-star 2026 WR recruit Zion Lagee included the Missouri Tigers in his final eight schools. The list also includes Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Illinois, Washington, Florida and Mississippi State.
- Mizzou gymnastics release their official roster for the 2024-2025 season after the announcement of Helen Hu's return.
