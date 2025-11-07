Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Texas A&M is one of the few undefeated teams left in college football, and now the Aggies are doing their best to finish the season strong to lock up a spot in both the SEC Championship game and the College Football Playoff.
The next step for them is to get past a feisty Missouri Tigers team, which is 6-2 on the season and is the No. 19-ranked team in the country. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's SEC showdown.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M -7.5 (+102)
- Missouri +7.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M -275
- Missouri +225
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-108)
- UNDER 48.5 (-112)
Texas A&M vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas A&M Record: 8-0 (5-0 in SEC)
- Missouri Record: 6-2 (2-2 in SEC)
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games
- The OVER is 7-2 in Texas A&M's last nine games
- The OVER is 9-0 in Texas A&M's last nine road games
- Missouri is 9-3-1 ATS in its last 13 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Missouri's last five games
- Missouri s 15-1 straight up in its last 16 home games
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch
- Ahmad Hardy, RB - Missouri Tigers
Ahmad Hardy is the heart and soul of this Missouri offense. He's averaging a blistering 5.9 yards per carry, totaling up to 937 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns. If Missouri ends up pulling off the upset, it'll be because Hardy can have yet another big performance.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Texas A&M's pass defense has been fantastic this season, but its run defense leaves something to be desired, which could come back to haunt them against a run-first Missouri offense. 51.69% of the offensive yards gained by the Tigers come from running the football, which is the 15th-highest rate in college football. They're also extremely effective at running the football, averaging 5.64 yards per carry and ranking 28th in the country in Rush EPA. Now, they face a Texas A&M team that ranks 90th in opponent rush success rate.
Missouri is primed to hand the Aggies' their first loss of the season.
Pick: Missouri +225 via FanDuel
