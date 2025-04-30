The Border War Showdown Goes Poorly for Mizzou Baseball in Lawrence
The Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks traded home runs in the first inning. One was a solo shot, the other plated three runs.
In The Border War, Mizzou came out hot, but quickly lost momentum in their 9-3 loss to the No. 25 Jayhawks. For the Tigers, the game was highlighted by a solo homer that came in just the first inning.
In just the second at-bat of the game, Mizzou center fielder Kaden Peer drove a ball over the right field fence to give the Tigers their only lead of the game.
Mizzou plated two other runs after. The next was aided by Jayhawk starter Malakai Vetock issuing two walks in the third inning and then the run coming home on a wild pitch. The Tigers didn't even have a hit in the inning.
It was Peer once more that brought home a run for the Tigers. Just before the stretch, he singled with two outs and two runners on to cut the deficit. The scoring was limited by a groundout that followed and concluded the half-inning.
A new starter was run out for the game against the Jayhawks. Despite having only eight appearances this season, Mizzou elected for righty Josh Kirchhoff to kick the game off. He made it just one inning and allowed four runs, including the three-run homer that put Mizzou behind to start.
The Tigers cycled through five pitchers after. Right-hand reliver Josh McDevitt was the only pitcher to not give up a hit to the Jayhawks, but only tossed the fifth inning. Fellow righty PJ Green followed that with a scoreless inning. The other relievers allowed five of the runs following Kirchhoff's departure.
The Jayhawks broke off any chances of Mizzou making it a closer game in the eighth. Kansas stranded two Tigers on the bases in the top-half of the inning and then brought in two runners of their own with a single and an error to push it to the final score.
Kansas only had three more hits in the game, but were aided by the eight free bases given up by the Tigers.
The Tigers and Jayhawks with conclude their home-and-home series at 6 p.m. on May 6 at Taylor Stadium. In the 2024 campaign, the two teams split the series, with Mizzou earning a victory on the road.