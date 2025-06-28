Anthony Robinson II's 2026 NBA Draft Chances
As the 2025 NBA draft cycle came to a close, former Missouri guards Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill went undrafted, but still found NBA homes via non-guaranteed contracts in the hours following the draft.
Rising junior Anthony Robinson II had originally been in the mix for Missouri Tigers to hear their names called at the 2025 draft, following a stellar stretch of non-conference play that included a 29-point performance against California and a near triple-double against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
However, those talks were quickly diminished after his role was lessened as the Tigers entered their conference schedule. Robinson was playing his first season as a real contributor to a competitive Missouri Tigers squad, and understandably had some growing to do.
Robinson showed plenty of flashes in that process of growing, stringing together enough impressive plays and performances to possibly put him back on the NBA draft radar, but this time, for 2026. He's not on any major draft boards yet, but that could partially be due to his chances of sticking around at Missouri for a senior 2026-2027 season.
Where he stands now – fringe second-round pick
As the player Robinson is today, he's likely a future backup guard in the NBA, doing the little things to stick around rosters and make an impact. But with a potential year-three leap as a focal point in the Tigers' offense, Robinson could become much more.
Currently, the enticement from Robinson largely revolves around his defense, which was elite in his sophomore season. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive team, and was second in the conference in steals per game, averaging 2. His 6-foot-7 inch wingspan and pesky habits allow him to wreak havoc in passing lanes, and pressure ball handlers at the rate that few guards can.
His ball pressure and lanky switch ability are traits NBA teams value highly at the guard position. In a league where mismatches are hunted nearly every possession, it's important to have guys like Robinson on the floor for mismatch proof.
While not the focal point of the offense, Robinson still served as the Tigers' point guard for the majority of minutes he played in 2024-2025. Robinson's offensive game was efficient in his role as well, shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. While efficient, his volume was low – attempting over two 3-pointers just six times on the season.
Where he could be – Top-20 pick
Given that Robinson is primarily an on-ball player, however, his chances for the 2026 NBA draft likely revolve around his ability to operate as a true lead guard. What NBA scouts will likely be searching for is how Robinson handles more responsibilities and a higher shot volume as he prepares to embrace his role as the Tigers' engine.
He seems to be a capable floor general, leading all Tigers with 3.5 assists per game, and seemed to grow more comfortable making decisions as the games went by. In the NBA, however, point guards are often tasked with being the team's leading shot-taker, or at least high up in the chart.
Robinson has yet to perform in a permanent high-volume role at the collegiate level, but Missouri seems to be counting on him to do so next season. Where he'll be looked at specifically is to up his 3-point rate, as team's want their lead guard to consistently be a threat to pull up from deep and keep the defense honest.
Robinson has a versatile shot profile and has shown positive signs for development in the self-creation department, knocking down step-back jumpers and hitting floaters throughout the year. His ability to attack the rim in a variety of ways was apparent as well, holding an impressive .795 free throw attempt rate on the season – a strong knack for getting to the line.
NBA teams will also look to his ability to navigate the pick-and-roll game, which improved throughout the season despite not having elite roll options next to him. That could certainly change in 2025-2026, as redshirt freshman Trent Burns and transfer senior Shawn Phillips Jr. are set to suit up for the Tigers.
Remaining an elite defender and maintaining offensive efficiency is a lot to put on the plate for a young guard stepping into a high-volume offensive role. But with the type of player Robinson is, coach Dennis Gates and the staff must have full faith in him doing so successfully, and potentially walking to the podium at the 2026 NBA draft afterward.