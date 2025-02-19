Dennis Gates Examines Ways Mizzou Can Limit Alabama's Elite Offense
There isn't a team left on the calendar more threatening for the No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers than the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
There's a reason why the Crimson Tide have been one of the top teams in the country for the entirety of the season, not just in the SEC. Their 90.3 points per game tops all other teams, along with the most possessions per game with 78.3.
Mark Sears is leading Alabama in his senior campaign with 17.8 points, three rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, followed by Grant Nelson's 12.6 points per game that dominate the inside. It has three more players in double-digit points currently, that being Aden Hollowoy, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Labaron Philon.
The Tigers have garnered a reputation for an elite offense as well, emphasizing the 3-point shot and scoring inside the paint in a variety of ways. With such dominant offenses competing each other it's sure to be a high scoring affair at Mizzou Arena, but they are prepared to limit the Crimson Tide as much as they can.
"We have to do things to keep them off the free-throw line. We have to do things to disrupt sort of their shooters, to be able to get a hand up without fouling," coach Dennis Gates said Tuesday. "I think what we've done is not foul too many 3-point shooters."
Though Gates was unhappy with a specific foul on the 3-point line against the Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri has prevented many four-point play opportunities. Anthony Robinson II has been the frontman of some of the foul struggles it has endured this season among others, however, so preventing the likes of Sears and Hollloway from getting chances at the line will be crucial.
Being a guard heavy team, Alabama also has few key ball handlers on the perimeter that can do some damage. Whether its creating their own shot or finding open looks for other teammates, its guards can make opposing defenses lost within the ball movement.
"We still have to defend the ball handlers, because they're great at driving to the paint, drawing defenses and kicking out. That's one of those things we have to do," Gates said. "So for us, we're going to just focus on our game plan and try to execute it the best way we can."
The Crimson Tide are a team that play at a frenetic offensive pace, but Gates doesn't plan to try and switch the formula up too much. It's not about the Tigers upping their pace or slowing things down, it's about playing the way that's brought them to their current 19-6 record.
"I'm not changing the way we're playing. I'm not going to ever do that," Gates said. "At this point in the season, our identity is forging, it's not complete ... I want our guys to play with their instincts. I don't want them to overthink anything."
If Missouri can get a win over Alabama at home, its stock would gain a massive boost. It has a chance if it can execute the game plan, but doing that against the top scoring team in college basketball is no simple task.
