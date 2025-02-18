Where Mizzou Places in Bracketology, KenPom and NET in Week 16
The postseason outlook for the Missouri Tigers continues to look better and better as they rack up more wins in conference play. Wins against Oklahoma and Georgia backed them up, seeing them move up a seed line in bracket projections and increasing their ranking in KenPom and the NET.
Missouri's two most recent wins are what initiated the boost they received. After defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 82-58 and the Georgia Bulldogs 87-74, the Tigers showed they could respond after losing games.
They got that same love in Joe Lunardi's most recent Bracketology prediction, moving them up a seed line to a five seed in the Midwest region. The matchup would be against the Yale Bulldogs from the Ivy League conference.
Despite an increased chance of making March Madness, a win over the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, Feb. 19, would look great on Missouri's schedule. The win would propel the Tigers even further in postseason prediction measurements, solidifying their postseason hopes and a good seed, as well.
Lunardi's West Region:
• 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Quinnipiac
• 8-seed Creighton vs. 9-seed Baylor
• 5-seed Missouri vs. 12-seed Yale
• 4-seed Michigan vs. 13-seed High Point
• 6-seed Illinois vs. 11-seed George Mason
• 3-seed Kentucky vs. 14-seed UNC Greensboro
• 7-seed Mississippi State vs. 10-seed Nebraska
• 2-seed Houston vs. 15-seed Cleveland State
Yale has consistently been the team to make it out of the Ivy League conference in recent years. Nothing about that game would be an easy matchup for Missouri, as Yale sits at 16-6 on the season. The Bulldogs also upset a four-seed last season in the Auburn Tigers.
Missouri continues to rise to the KenPom ranks, now finding itself at No. 15. The Tigers are also No. 11 in offensive efficiency and No. 40 in defensive efficiency. Their overall ranking is the highest it has been all season and has more room to rise if Missouri can manage to take down Alabama and Kentucky at the end of the season, including other games.
KenPom
- Auburn, 23-2, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
- Duke, 23-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 4th
- Houston, 21-4, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 3rd
- Florida, 22-3, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 9th
- Tennessee, 21-5, O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 1st
- Alabama, 21-4, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 38th
- Texas Tech, 20-5, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 32nd
- Iowa State, 20-5, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 8th
- Wisconsin, 20-5, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 43rd
- Purdue, 19-7, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 39th
- Gonzaga, 20-7, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 42nd
- Arizona, 18-8, O-Rating: 23rd, D-Rating: 10th
- Texas A&M, 20-5, O-Rating: 40th, D-Rating: 6th
- Maryland, 20-6, O-Rating: 16th, D-Rating: 20th
- Missouri, 19-6, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 40th
- Kansas, 17-8, O-Rating: 47th, D-Rating 5th
- Michigan State, 20-5, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 13th
- St. John's, 22-4, O-Rating: 79th, D-Rating: 2nd
- Kentucky, 17-8, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 76th
- Illinois, 17-9, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 28th
- St. Mary's, 23-4, O-Rating: 38th, D-Rating: 11th
- Michigan, 20-5, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 21st
- Clemson, 21-5, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating: 27th
- Ole Miss, 19-7, O-Rating: 35th, D-Rating: 17th
- Louisville, 20-6, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 29th
- UCLA, 19-7, O-Rating: 42nd, D-Rating: 15th
- Marquette, 19-6, O-Rating: 33rd, D-Rating: 19th
- Ohio State, 15-11, O-Rating: 24th, D-Rating: 33rd
- Baylor, 16-10. O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 64th
- Mississippi State, 18-7, O-Rating: 25th, D-Rating: 45th
Missouri is up to No. 17 in the NET rankings. The Tigers dropped two quadrant-one games to Texas A&M and Tennessee, both of which were good opportunities to boost their resume. They cleaned up nicely everywhere else, however, and have yet to earn a blemish to their quadrant two and three records.
Missouri in the NET Rankings
NET Ranking: 17
Road Record: 3-4
Wins Above Bubble: 17
Quad 1 Record: 5-6
Quad 2 Record: 3-0
Quad 3 Record: 3-0
Quad 4 Record: 8-0
