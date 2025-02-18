Three Things to Know: No. 15 Mizzou Faces No. 4 Alabama
The No. 15 Missouri Tigers have a big test in front of them against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The game appears to be the biggest game of the Tigers' season, given how both teams are playing.
Missouri bounced back from its two losses against Tennessee and Texas A&M by knocking off Oklahoma at home and Georgia on the road. The Tigers looked much cleaner on those two wins and despite being slightly lesser opponents to the two they played prior, they still earned two solid wins.
Alabama is in a different boat. They just lost the fourth game of their hot season against top-ranked Auburn, falling 94-85. They played well, but Auburn was just that good last Saturday. The Crimson Tide are in the middle of a great season and have an inside track at a one seed based on its impressive non-conference resume, which the Tigers will attempt to tear down.
Here are three things for fans to know about the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide:
High-Powered Offense
It's now common knowledge that Alabama has one of, if not the best offensive output in the country. They lead the nation in points per game with 90.3, holding a substantial lead over the team below them. They very recently were bumped down to having the third-rated offensive efficiency rating in Kenpom, behind the Auburn Tigers and Duke Bluedevils.
Alabama's offense is a team-based work of art. Its ball movement is great, averaging 16.7 assists per game. The man at the head of the offense is veteran point guard Mark Sears, leading the team with 4.8 assists per game. Freshman Labaron Philon is next in line in the assists category with 3.4.
The Crimson Tide also have five players averaging over 10 points per game. Sears leads the back with 17.8, but forward Grant Nelson, guards Aden Holloway and Philon all are in the double-digit range. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was also in that category but he ruptured his Achilles early in the year and has not played since.
The point is Alabama has multiple people who can beat you. Chris Youngblood, Cliff Omoruyi and Mouhamed Diabate all can contribute as scorers as well and have done it in the past. It's what makes stopping Alabama so hard and it will continue to be that way. Playing physical defense and forcing players into challenging shots is truly the only way to shut the Crimson Tide defense down.
Rebounding Front
Not only does Alabama lead the nation in points per game, but rebounds per game as well. Its 44.4 boards per contest stack up with Kentucky and Illinois as the best rebounding teams in the country, along with Texas A&M and others.
When you look at how the Tigers stacked up against the Aggies in the rebounding category, it doesn't look all that bad. Texas A&M is the best offensive rebounding team in the country and Missouri did a statistically alright job in closing that gap.
Missouri will have to replicate that rebounding performance against Alabama. They are big and physical, especially with Omoruyi and Diabate in the starting lineup.
Diabate has played his best basketball on both ends of the floor as of late, drawing NBA comparisons to multiple gritty, defensive-minded wings. He's averaging 6.6 points per game and 5.4 rebounds, becoming a cornerstone of the physicality Alabama plays with. His presence as a rebounder will be hard to prevent.
Turnovers
Alabama likes to lead the conference in categories and that's almost the case for committed turnovers per game. Only behind LSU, the Crimson Tide commit 13.2 per game. Elite defensive units like Tennessee and Texas A&M that force a lot of turnovers are teams that can force Alabama into making bad decisions.
Luckily for the Tigers, they force 14.5 turnovers per game, which is third in the SEC. If Missouri can find ways to force Alabama into getting sped up and eventually turning the ball over, that can play in its favor.
Alabama isn't invincible and they have nearly lost multiple SEC games. The Tigers will have to stay sound on defense and force its usual turnover amount to find success against Alabama while maintaining the normal level of offensive production.
