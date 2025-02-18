Mizzou Head Coach Dennis Gates Speaks on Alabama Guard Ahead of Matchup
The SEC is full of some of the most talented players in the country and Alabama's Mark Sears is no exception. A three-year veteran with the Crimson Tide, Sears has long been a premier scoring and facilitating guard in the SEC.
Sears and his team take on the No. 15 Missouri Tigers in one day, a matchup in Columbia, Mo that is highly anticipated. Among others, Sears' presence as a point guard and scorer will be a deciding factor for the Crimson Tide. He will have the full attention of the Tigers in multiple facets to shut him down.
“The importance he is to Alabama is important, his veteran leadership, his ability to make plays and he's a great player,” Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates said.
So far, Sears is averaging 17.8 points, three rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Despite recording a career-high number of assists per game, his scoring output has decreased, displayed by a career-low field goal and free-throw shooting numbers. Even if he isn't having the best statistical season of his career, Sears will always demand serious attention from opposing defenders.
Even if Sears isn't going to walk away with the conference Player of the Year award, his impact for head coach Nate Oats and Alabama makes him irreplaceable. There are no doubts that Sears is among the best players in the conference, a widely recognized fact among coaches and players.
“He and Johni Broome, when you remove those two pieces from their teams, everyone looks at Broome as that person, but I look at Sears as that person too,” Gates said.
Despite his impact, it is a fact that Sears has seen a statistical drop off this year. For whatever reason, the ball isn't going in the hoop as much as it used to for Sears, but that doesn't mean he still won't get the same respect from Gates and the Tigers in their approach to defending him.
“We're always going to respect him that way and we'll see what adjustments we'll have to make in game,” Gates said.
Sears isn't their entire team and there will be others that impact the game, potentially more than Sears himself. He's had an up-and-down season this year, seeing reduced playing time in certain games despite his team's success. His last two performances signal his play is trending upward and a great opportunity for him to record a breakout performance is right in front of him against Missouri.
“But there's no doubt about it, he's going to come in wanting to have a good game, because he is that person for his team that they need,” Gates said.
Regardless of history or past matchups, or even Alabama's last defeat against the Auburn Tigers, the expectation should be that Sears comes out hot. It could be as a passer, a vocal leader for his team, or as a scorer, all skillsets in which Sears excels. Stopping him in each facet is nearly impossible, but doing whatever can be done to stop him needs to be a priority.
The Tigers and Crimson tide tip off at Mizzou Arena at 8:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
