FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 for Chargers vs Chiefs
New Missouri sports bettors can claim an incredible FanDuel Missouri promo code offer ahead of Sunday's pivotal AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs today. This $300 bonus opportunity requires no code and allows new users to back either team in this crucial divisional matchup. With Kansas City's playoff hopes hanging in the balance at 6-7 and the Chargers sitting pretty at 9-4, this game carries massive postseason implications that make it perfect for exploring Missouri sportsbook promos.
How the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer works for Chargers vs Chiefs
The FanDuel Missouri promo code welcome offer is straightforward and does not require a promotional code to activate. New Missouri customers need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market, including Sunday's Chargers-Chiefs game.
Regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The key terms and conditions for this FanDuel Missouri welcome offer include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and $5 first bet required.
- $300 in bonus bets awarded win or lose.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.
- Available only to new Missouri customers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with the $300 in bonus bets. If Kansas City fails to cover, you'll lose your $5 wager but still receive the full $300 bonus amount. When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned to your account, not the bonus stake itself.
This FanDuel promo is exclusively available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your FanDuel MO sign-up bonus for the big game
Getting started with this FanDuel Missouri new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Sunday's kickoff:
- Click the registration link and create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account with valid Missouri address information.
- Download the official FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager of $5 or more on the Chargers vs Chiefs game or any other available market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, regardless of your bet outcome.
For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Missouri promotions for existing customers
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides value to its existing Missouri customers through various ongoing promotions and betting boosts. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and seasonal promotional campaigns by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel mobile app. These rotating offers complement the new-user welcome bonus and provide continued value for regular bettors throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.