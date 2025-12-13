SI

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers big rewards for Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kyle Collis

Get the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Chargers vs Chiefs on Saturday. New Missouri users can claim up to $300 FanCash with qualifying bets.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new Missouri users a chance to earn substantial rewards while betting on Saturday's crucial Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs matchup on December 14. With Kansas City's playoff hopes hanging by a thread and Los Angeles looking to deal a potential knockout blow to their division rivals, this game presents an excellent opportunity to take advantage of Missouri sportsbook promos. New customers can choose between two compelling offers: Bet $30, Get $300 FanCash or receive up to $2,000 FanCash back on losing bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offers two paths to rewards

The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo provides new users with two distinct welcome offers for Saturday's high-stakes AFC West showdown. The first option allows bettors to wager $10 or more daily for three consecutive days and receive $100 in FanCash each day, totaling $300. The second option provides up to $2,000 FanCash back on losing bets over 10 consecutive days, with a maximum of $200 per day.

For the first offer, imagine betting $10 on the Chiefs to cover the spread in their must-win game against the Chargers. Whether Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City to victory or the team falls short in their playoff push, you'll receive $100 in FanCash within 72 hours. Repeat this process for two more days with any qualifying wagers, and you'll earn the full $300 reward regardless of your betting outcomes.

Key terms for both offers include:

  • Minimum odds of -500 or longer required for qualifying bets.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
  • New customers only in Missouri.
  • No promo code required for either offer.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up bonus for Saturday's Chargers vs Chiefs game is straightforward. Follow these steps to secure your welcome offer before kickoff:

  1. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Create your account using personal information including name, address, email, and date of birth.
  3. Verify your identity and location to confirm Missouri residency.
  4. Make your initial deposit using available payment methods like debit cards, bank transfers, or PayPal.
  5. Select your preferred offer and place qualifying wagers on the Chargers vs Chiefs game or any other available markets.

For more detailed information about this sportsbook's features and offerings, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond the welcome offers, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These additional opportunities can enhance your wagering experience on games like Saturday's pivotal AFC West matchup. Current users can find the latest promotional offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new bonuses and enhanced odds are frequently updated.

Published
Kyle Collis
KYLE COLLIS

Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.

