Former Kansas Forward Bryson Tiller Commits to Mizzou Basketball

Missouri basketball has landed its third commitment of the 2026 offseason in the form of the redshirt freshman big Bryson Tiller, per multiple reports. Tiller chose Missouri over Michigan, Arizona and Miami.

Tiller is fresh off a stellar redshirt freshman season in which he averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1 assist and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range. He started 31 of 35 games and played 25.9 minutes per contest, averaging more points and minutes per game than all but one returning Tiger.

The rising third-year player entered the transfer portal as a four-star transfer and No. 7 power forward in the transfer class, per 247Sports. He was also ranked a four-star prospect in the class of 2025.

Before playing for Kansas, Tiller spent time in the Overtime Elite League, where now-Missouri general manager Tim Fuller was the Vice President of Recruiting and Player Personnel. Tiller averaged 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season in OTE, and 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season. Fuller and Tiller now reunite at Missouri.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big brings much-needed size to a Missouri squad losing starting power forward Mark Mitchell and starting center Shawn Phillips Jr., as the giants exhausted their final seasons of eligibility in 2025-26. The former Jayhawk will contend with incoming freshman Toni Bryant and returning 7-foot-5 center Trent Burns for a starting spot in the frontcourt.

Tiller has experience in a supporting role by playing alongside projected top-3 NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson last season. He'll now be playing alongside top-10 incoming freshman Jason Crowe Jr., who's set to lead Missouri's offense next season.

Tiller is one of few players in history to play for both Missouri and Kansas and could become one of even fewer to compete on both sides of the Border War. Parker Braun recently suited up for Missouri in 2020-21 and 2021-22 before joining Kansas in 2023-24. While he played against Missouri as a Jayhawk, he never played Kansas during his time with the Tigers.

Tiller, on the other hand, scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked five shots against Missouri in December, and is now slated to take on his former team in the 2026-27 season.

Follow along with our offseason tracker to keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri.

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