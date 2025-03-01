How Mizzou's Defensive Improvements Contribute to the Tigers' Dramatic Rise
In games where the No. 14-ranked Missouri Tigers have committed 18 fouls or fewer, they are 15-0 on the season. Alternatively, Missouri is just 6-7 in games. Coach Dennis Gates emphasized this stat as a factor it must keep in check each night out.
"When you play great defense and then it ends in a foul, you're constantly, continually put your guys in a disadvantage," Gates said. "They end up at the foul line, and we can't afford to be in those situations."
The Tigers (21-7, 10-5 SEC) have achieved a remarkable rise in offensive output this season, but equally noteworthy is the significant improvements on the defensive end. They've reduced their opponents' scoring from 76.2 points per game last season to just 70.9 points per game this year, which has been pivotal in their successful campaign.
Gates credits the team's defensive coordinator, Ryan Sharbaugh, and assistant defensive coordinator, Kyle Smithpeters, with developing players into talented defenders. Starting point guard Anthony Robinson II is a key figure in the Tigers' defensive turnaround, playing a large role in inserting it with conversations among the best squads in the country at forcing turnovers.
Robinson has improved his steals per game averages from 1.6 to 2.1 per game, ranking as the second best in the SEC. Missouri ranks No. 5 nationally as a unit in steals per game with Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Tamar Bates and Tony Perkins each averaging at least a single steal per outing.
"Robinson's growth is obviously coming from a mental an emotional standpoint," Gates said. "He had a great offseason in that area, the game slows down. He understands angles, but again, he's a kid that has gotten into some foul trouble a little bit, and we got to make sure he definitely plays hard, does it without fouling."
The Tigers recently lost Josh Gray due to illness for a matchup with Arkansas, which they ultimately lost. Gray returned in the team's most recent outing, which happened to be against his former team, the South Carolina Gamecocks. He's a welcomed addition back to the Missouri rotation, playing a vital role in the interior defense.
"Josh Gray's presence on our team is well documented. What he brings it may not stand out statistically, but it stands out just with his experience and him being out on the floor and having that presence that we know we'll have," Gates said.
Gates emphasized the critical need for the Tigers to peak at the right moment, expressing that the team has yet to play its best basketball game. Entering the season, the goal was to maintain a steady incline.
"Our emphasis since June was to have a steady pace of growth, day in and day out, and being proud of our work," Gates said. "They've done everything I've asked in terms of growing individually, so that the byproduct of the individual growth can seep into our team's identity and a team growth."
Missouri will next take the court at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 1 in Nashville. The Commodores boast a top 50 scoring offense, setting the stage for a tough late season test for the Tiger defense.
