'We're All Family': Mizzou, Miami Rosters Have Several Deep Ties

ST. LOUIS — Charlton "CY" Young thinks the NCAA selection committee was keen for a storyline when putting together Missouri's matchup with Miami in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament.



It pitted two teams that, though have only played against each other one time in history, have several current ties.

Young himself is in his first year on staff at Miami after spending the prior three seasons with Dennis Gates at Missouri. He still sometimes accidentally says "we" when talking about Missouri.



"I just wish we didn't have to go to battle," Young said. "I think the NCAA committee has a sense of humor."

Young, a Miami native, was vital in recruiting two Florida products to Missouri, guard Anthony Robinson II and Marcus Allen.



Robinson was high school teammates with Miami guard Tre Donaldson at Florida State High School, where the two won a state championship on the same team as Young's sons, Isaiah and Nehemiah.

Miami head coach Jai Lucas also has a connection to the Missouri roster, having coached forward Mark Mitchell at Duke for two seasons.

For Young, scouting and creating a game plan against the players he recruited, coached and fostered relationships with has been an undeniably strange experience. He's known Robinson since he was a fourth grader. He still keeps in touch with Missouri center Trent Burns' two younger sisters, who call him "uncle C.Y."



"We can all act like we gotta compete — 'Don't say nothing to C.Y., don't say nothing to them,' but the truth is, we're all family," Young said. "Me, in my heart, I'm in there, I'm proud of them."

When looking at Missouri from the outside now, Young sees the strides his former players have taken.



"It's really, really weird," Young said of scouting his former players. "But it's more a sense of pride."

Young also is proud of head coach Dennis Gates, whom he worked with for over a decade, along with the rest of the coaching staff at Missouri.



"They're doing a hell of a job," Young said of the Missouri coaching staff. "I'm proud to be a part of the foundation, getting it going. I'm just really proud of the development of the guys."

Nov 23, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Marcus Allen (4) looks on against the Delaware State Hornets during the first half at Watsco Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In Allen's first season with Miami, he took on an unexpected challenge after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January. Allen expects to have one treatment remaining, and has recently been able to practice in limited form.

Through the process, he's learned just how much he can handle.



"I'm pretty resilient and stubborn," Allen said when asked what he's learned about himself in the process. "My doctors, they didn't tell me to, like, chill off basketball, but they told me to, do as much as my body can, but mentally, I feel like I could go out there and play."

Being back with his family in Miami, Allen has had a support system around him to help him through the recovery process.



"Just having that family support system around me allows me to get up and keep going," Allen said. "Honestly, just having that support allows me to understand, like, you're not in this alone, despite what you're going through, you have support. So just keep your head down. Keep going."

His resilience has also made him an inspiring figure for his team and the fanbase. Even through treatment, he's been with the team in the film room and at practices when he can.



"We have all been able to be a community," Young said of the support system formed for Allen. "And he's one of the best players to ever come out of Miami, so the city has really embraced him, the university has really embraced him."

Allen has had the support of his former Missouri teammate, Robinson, throughout the process. The two Florida natives quickly bonded in Allen's one season with the Tigers.

"He was one of the teammates that was always by my side, pushed me to be better," Robinson said of Allen. "So, I'm with him with his journey, and I want him to be very successful with his recovery."

In his one year away from Missouri, Young has seen Mitchell continue to take jumps in his development. He'll undoubtedly be near the top of the Hurricanes' scouting report for Friday night.



"Both of us (Young and Lucas) are proud of his development, physically and mentally," Young said. "You always knew Mark had it, but to see him actually lead a high-major team — like, he leads them in points, rebounds, steals, assists, he's making free throws more, he's shooting it better. So I'm proud of that. It's crazy to see his development."

Mitchell has averaged 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season. He finished in the top 15 in the SEC in field-goal percentage, points and assists.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) lays up during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Lucas saw Mitchell even earlier in his development, seeing the former five-star prospect at the very start of his collegiate career.



"He is just a great kid," Lucas said. "I am so proud, also so happy for him and the player that he has become. ... He showed up every day to work."

The longest of the many relationships between the Hurricanes and the Tigers though is between Robinson and Donaldson, who have known each other since the second grade, when they were teammates on their first AAU team.



"That's my bro, I love him to death," Donaldson said of Robinson.

For this week though, the two joked that they're "not friends." They're daily communication stopped once the Selection Show pinned them against each other.



"That was our last time (talking to each other)," Donaldson said. "We're super competitive, both of us."

Donaldson has been the leading guard for Miami this season, averaging 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 asssists this seeason.

“He’s a great point guard,” Robinson said of Donaldson. "He distributes the ball well, but he can also score. So we’ve really got to limit his touches, and he does a lot for the Miami team."

Though Friday night will be just the second meeting between Missouri and Miami as programs, the ties and history between the two teams run deep.



The Tigers will take on the Hurricanes at 9:10 p.m. Friday night at the Enterprise Center.

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