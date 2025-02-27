Missouri to Host 2026 4-Star Offensive Tackle on Official Visit
Eli Drinkwitz and his Missouri staff have been very active on the recruiting trail this offseason, traveling to visit prospects all around the country, and also lining up official campus visits for this spring and summer.
This week, the Tigers added yet another name to the ever growing list of visitors. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, 4-Star offensive tackle Sam Greer is expected to make an official visit to Missouri this spring.
The 6-foot-6, 310 lb. prospect will be in town on March 14th for the Tigers' ninth spring practice.
Greer hails from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 7 player in the state. In 2024, he helped guide the Archbishop Hoban Knights to a 12-3 overall record and an appearance in the state semifinal game.
He is able to use his massive frame to his advantage in both the run and pass game, pushing around defenders to clear lanes and keeping his quarterback clean on dropbacks. Greer currently holds over 20 division one programs, ranging all the way from the likes of Central Michigan to Ohio State.
Missouri currently holds just a single commitment for the 2026 recruiting class, but looks to be heavily in the mix for several elite prospects. While it has been a somewhat slow start, Drinkwitz and his staff seem to possibly be preparing for big spring and summer.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.