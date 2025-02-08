Podcast: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Texas A&M, Softball Begins
Three Missouri Tigers programs are currently ranked inside the top 15 of their respective sports, with men's basketball and softball at No. 15 and gymnastics at No. 9.
Men's basketball hosts a ranked matchup Saturday, taking on the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies. Missouri will be coming off a loss to No. 4 Tennessee on the road, losing a 85-81 dogfight. The Tigers and the Aggies, along with Florida, are currently tied at No. 3 in Southeastern Conference standings.
Softball began its season with two wins on opening day, taking down both Marshall and Northwestern. The Tigers first won by mercy rule over Marshall, ending the game at 9-1, then shutting out Northwestern 3-0. Saturday, they'll take on Duke, who ended Missouri's season last year in the postseason.
To recap the Tennessee loss and Texas A&M, Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed both on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. Additionally, softball reporter Quentin Corpuel joins to preview the season.
