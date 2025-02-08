Mizzou Central

Podcast: Mizzou Basketball Hosts Texas A&M, Softball Begins

Discussing the busy week for two Missouri Tigers teams currently ranked inside the top 15.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Three Missouri Tigers programs are currently ranked inside the top 15 of their respective sports, with men's basketball and softball at No. 15 and gymnastics at No. 9.

Men's basketball hosts a ranked matchup Saturday, taking on the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies. Missouri will be coming off a loss to No. 4 Tennessee on the road, losing a 85-81 dogfight. The Tigers and the Aggies, along with Florida, are currently tied at No. 3 in Southeastern Conference standings.

Softball began its season with two wins on opening day, taking down both Marshall and Northwestern. The Tigers first won by mercy rule over Marshall, ending the game at 9-1, then shutting out Northwestern 3-0. Saturday, they'll take on Duke, who ended Missouri's season last year in the postseason.

To recap the Tennessee loss and Texas A&M, Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed both on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. Additionally, softball reporter Quentin Corpuel joins to preview the season.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

