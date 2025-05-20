Transfer Analysis: What Chloe Sotell Brings to Mizzou WBB
Former Pepperdine guard Chloe Satell announced her commitment to Missouri Tigers women's basketball Monday evening through a post on her Instagram account. Her addition to Missouri brings the Tigers to 12 rostered players for the 2025-2026 season, nine of which are guards.
The Montverde Academy product spent her freshman collegiate season with Pepperdine, where she averaged 10.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game en route to making the West Coast Conference All-Freshman team.
Sotell is quite the sizable guard, however, standing at 6-feet tall. Given her height and reach, she's showcased her active hands in passing lanes and the ability to swarm ball-handlers, averaging 1.2 steals per game in her freshman campaign. That defensive activity allows Sotell to start transition offense, which the undersized Missouri roster will certainly rely on as a method to take down Southeastern Conference opponents, who often win with imposing size and toughness.
It's very possible that Sotell sees significant minutes as a forward with this Missouri roster due to her size and mobility. If the Tigers fully embrace a small-ball identity, her shooting and ball-handling can help to play more traditional bigs off the floor.
Sotell launched 6.5 3-pointers per game last season, a mark higher than any current Tiger. Although she only sank 31.3 percent of those, her volume and willingness to attempt can help to replace the loss of Ashton Judd, who led Missouri in 3-point attempts last season.
One of the Tigers' few bright spots last season was their efficiency from beyond the arc, ranking second in the SEC at 36.6 percent. If head coach Kellie Harper wants to keep the Tigers as a known threat from 3-point range, Sotell could be key in maintaining that identity.
Harper and the Tigers have three more roster spots to fill before the season opener. To stay in the loop with who they add, read this Tracker.