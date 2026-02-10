Report: Pitt, Head Women's Basketball Coach Tory Verdi Sued for Title IX Violations

Six former Pittsburgh women's basketball players are suing the university and coach Tory Verdi for alleged Title IX violations, according to a report from Mitchell Northam of USA Today.

Six individual civil suits were filed in the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania on Feb. 6 by Favor Ayodele, Raeven Boswell, Makayla Elmore, Brooklynn Miles, Isabella Perkins and Jasmine Timmerson. The lawsuits allege Title IX violations, specifically citing "emotional, psychological, and physical abuse" that created a "hostile, discriminatory and retaliatory environment."

The lawsuits allege that Verdi "weaponized his authority to manipulate, demean, and emotionally destabilize players through targeted mistreatment, verbal abuse, gaslighting, and retaliatory conduct."

Specifically, one alleged incident took place during practice in the 2023-24 season. One lawsuit claims that Verdi told the team that he lays in bed at night and wants to "kill myself because of you." Four lawsuits allege a separate incident where Verdi told an international player that she should "go back home because ICE is coming." Another lawsuit alleged that Verdi told international players that "We speak English here" when the players would speak with their native languages or accents.

All six players allege that Verdi "intentionally created and exploited racial division" and that "players of color were subjected to harsher discipline, less patience, and fewer opportunities than similarly situated white teammates." Four of the lawsuits allege that Verdi mocked a player's appearance and weight, going so far as to say the player "looked pregnant" while she was recovering from an injury.

The University issued a statement to USA Today denying the validity of the allegations.

"The University is aware of these lawsuits and their allegations, which are without merit and will be vigorously defended."

Verdi is in his third season at Pittsburgh, and is 29-60 with the program. He is 232-214 overall in his career, which includes stops at Columbia, Eastern Michigan and UMass before his move to Pitt.

